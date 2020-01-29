Gunmaker among 7 held for dealing with illegal arms

Magadi Police have arrested a man who made country guns and six others for selling them to customers. All the accused were arrested from Gavinagamangala village near Savandurga and police have seized six guns from them.

The prime accused has been identified as Druvachar (52), a carpenter-cum-blacksmith. Police also arrested his associates Puttaraju, Maregowda, Krishnamurthy, Muni Naik, Puttaiah and Muniraju. All are residents of Dabbaguli and Sonnenahalli villages.

A senior Magadi police station official said a couple of days ago, cops arrested Krishnamurthy from the same village for carrying the gun. Krishnamurthy told police that his friend Puttaraju had purchased the gun from Druvachar.

Acting on a tipoff, police arrested four persons from Bengaluru city and Ramanagara and recovered four guns from them. Further probes revealed that Druvachar was making single barrel guns and selling them to people for Rs 20,000.

A special team formed to arrest the gang raided Druvachar’s house and seized gun-making equipments. Besides seizing six guns, police have taken Druvachar into custody and are interrogating him to find out details of seven others who bought the guns, following his admission that he sold 13 guns in the last three years. The official said the accused bought guns from Druvachar to shoot wild animals in the forest area. “We’re also investigating if the accused had killed wild animals in the area,” he added.

The team headed by DySP Lakshmi Narayana and comprising circle inspector RG Ravikumar, PSI T Venkatesh and other staff nabbed the accused.