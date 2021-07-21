Gunshots, arrest: Bengaluru police nab 2 accused of murder in Koramanagala bank

Barely few hours after City Police chief Kamal Pant set a deadline of 24-hours to nab the culprits of the bank murder in broad daylight, the Koramangala police shot two persons accused of the crime in the leg and arrested them in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused — Pradeep alias Chote and Ravi — were spotted near Begur lake in the early hours of Wednesday. Police rushed to the spot to nab the accused.

“However the accused resorted to attack the police personnel and tried to escape. During the fight, the officials shot at their leg and arrested them,” said a senior officer from Bengaluru City Police. A sub-inspector and an Assistant Sub-Inspector rank officials of Koramangala police have also been injured in the incident and being treated at a hospital.

The police were on the look out for the accused after rowdy Babli was hacked to death in broad daylight at a bank in Koramangala. Wielding the weapons, the miscreants had also attacked his wife. The incident had gripped the locality in panic and fear as the attack was done in front of several onlookers.

Yet another senior official said, “We have admitted both the accused to a hospital. We will interrogate them after their recovery and only then we will be able to establish actual reason for the killing of another rowdy Babli.”