Housekeeper loses hand in compost machine

A 39-year-old housekeeping staff lost her hand while dumping waste in a compost machine in a private apartment complex in Doddakallasandra on Kanakapura main road.

Sharadhamma was deputed to the apartment by a city-based private agency as housekeeping staff at the Villas Fred Apartment next to Prestige Falkon City apartment.

Police said Sharadhamma was asked to collect garbage door-to-door and deposit the organic and wet waste in the compost unit located inside the apartment complex.

As she deposited the waste, she tried removing a stick that jammed the machine. In the process, her right hand was sliced off.

Other staff present in the apartment shifted her to a nearby hospital.

In her police complaint, Sharadhamma blamed the accident on the failure of her manager and supervisor to provide safety gears to work with the compost machine.