IMA fraud: SIT arrests maulvi

A maulvi, who misled people by advising them to invest in IMA, has been arrested by SIT.

According to a release, the accused is Haneef Afsar Azeezi, a priest at the Masjid-e-Beparian in Shivajinagar. Azeezi had allegedly misused the religious faith of the people and encouraged them to invest in IMA. Going by his words, hundreds of people invested in I Monetary Advisory.

It is said in 2017, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the now absconding founder of IMA, had reportedly gifted Azeezi a house worth Rs 3 crore at HBR Layout in exchange for luring people to invest in his company.