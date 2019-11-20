Injecting painkillers proves fatal for 2 friends

Taking the injection of a painkiller diluted in distilled water has proved fatal for two friends. A third friend is battling for his life.

Abhilash, 23, and Gopi, 30, died in a hospital on Tuesday, three days after passersby had found them complaining of severe stomach pain and diarrhoea. The deaths were shrouded in mystery as the bodies bore no external injuries. Police opened a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

The post-mortem report, which arrived on Wednesday, determined that the deaths were caused by a drug overdose.

Chethan Singh Rathor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said the duo, along with a third friend named Suman, had hosted a small birthday party on the BBMP Ground in Malleswaram in the early hours of November 17. The party coincided with the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple fair in Kodandaramapura.

The men had drinks. They then crushed a painkiller that is not sold without a prescription, diluted it in distilled water and took the injection. They were clearly seeking intoxication. The combination proved deadly.

Rathor said they were investigating how the men secured the table. “Medical stores are not supposed to sell it without prescription. We will get a clearer picture once Suman recovers,” he added.