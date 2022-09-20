Insurance agent who burgled homes arrested in Hebbal

An insurance agent-turned-burglar has been arrested with 309 grams of stolen gold jewellery and 150 grams of silver articles in northern Bengaluru.

Hebbal police arrested RT Nagar resident Imranullah Khan, 40, who worked as an insurance agent.

Patil Vinayak Vasanthrao, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said that the suspect carefully identified locked and closed houses during his visits to different localities to sell insurance policies. If there was no one there, he would sneak in, steal the booty and escape, the officer added.

Hebbal police headed by inspector Dilip Kumar K H zeroed in on Khan while investigating a house burglar reported from Kuntigram 'E' Block, SSA Road, Hebbal, around noon on July 26.

The house lady, Nandini, 31, told the police she was taking a shower in the bathroom in the compound when an unknown person sneaked into the house and stole gold jewellery worth about Rs 7 lakh. A necklace, a chain, a bracelet, earrings and bangles were among the pieces of jewellery that were stolen from the almirah. Nandini also told the police that she was in the shower for about 30 minutes while her mother-in-law was visiting a neighbour at the time.

CCTV footage and informants helped the police zero in on Khan. His arrest helped them solve three cases: two from Hebbal and one from RT Nagar.

Police discovered that Khan was last arrested in 2010 for stealing from a private company he worked with. Police didn't know about this until he confessed. Police said he sold the stolen jewellery to pawnbrokers and finance companies.