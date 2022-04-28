Jilted man attacks woman with acid in Bengaluru

A jilted man threw acid on a 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte area early Thursday. The woman is undergoing treatment after the acid attack and is believed to be out of danger.

Police have registered a case and have identified the 27-year-old accused as Nagesh. Preliminary police investigation revealed that Nagesh was pursuing the woman -- an employee of a gold finance company in the city. The two had allegedly worked together at a garment factory and knew each other for two years.

On Wednesday evening, Nagesh got into a heated argument with the woman. He was apparently dismayed when the victim turned down his proposal. The woman's colleagues intervened during the argument and told him not to trouble her as she was to be married soon. Nagesh left the place assuring that them he would not trouble her anymore. However, he turned up at her office around 9 am and attacked her with acid on a staircase. The woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she is recovering.

Authorities at the Kamakshipalya police station are investigating the link between the two of them and disputes they might have had.