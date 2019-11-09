Jogger loses teeth while resisting molestation in park

A software engineer lost two of her teeth after being punched in the face when she resisted a molestation attempt in a park in eastern Bengaluru last weekend.
The 31-year-old woman walked into the park near the Outer Ring Road in HRBR Layout around 7.10 pm on November 3. Thirty-five minutes later, as she was jogging, an unidentified man suddenly emerged from behind and groped her. She started running away from him, but the man followed her. He then punched her in the face and took to his heels before passersby could rush to her help.
The woman informed her family before lodging a complaint at the jurisdictional Banaswadi police station. The police have taken up a case of sexual harassment and are reviewing the CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspect.
