Juvenile daughter stabs attacking father in self-defence

Unable to tolerate her father’s harassment over the past few years, a 15-year-old girl killed him in their Mico Layout apartment in South-East Bengaluru Wednesday midnight.

West Bengal native Saptak Banerjee (46), who lived in Bengaluru for more than a decade, was a software engineer but was not working for the past nine years. Banerjee lived with his juvenile daughter and a 10-year-old son after his wife’s demise nine years ago. He stopped working since.

A senior official said Banerjee was an alcoholic and had serious psychological disorders. He stopped sending his daughter to school after she finished class 1 and did not enroll his son in school too.

Banerjee owned two houses in the city and had rented one of them for Rs 30,000. He ordered food from outside.

He harassed his children by abusing and beating them over petty issues. He would play his piano in the middle of the night and when the children complained about their sleep getting disturbed, he would thrash them severely, the officer said.

On Wednesday night, Banerjee drank and beat up his daughter who was studying, while her brother was asleep. He brought a knife from the kitchen and tried attacking her. But she snatched the knife and pointed it at him to defend herself. But when Banerjee came at her, she plunged the knife into his chest. Banerjee sustained a deep wound and died on the spot, the officer added.

The girl informed her neighbours about the incident and they called the police. They went to her house at about 2.30 am and shifted the body to the mortuary. The girl has been taken into custody by the Mico Layout police.

The police have taken up a case under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and are investigating. The girl will be sent to a juvenile home, while her brother, who is currently at a neighbour’s house, will be sent to stay with a relative.

Schooling stopped, but she wanted to study

Though Saptak Banerjee had stopped her schooling, the girl, described as brilliant, had an interest to study. She had managed to collect details to appear for the SSLC exams next year on the merit of her age and had borrowed books to prepare for it. She was studying at night when Banerjee tried to attach her with a knife.