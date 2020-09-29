Kannada news channel MD raided after extortion FIR

  Sep 29 2020
The managing director of a Kannada news channel was raided by the Central Crime Branch on Monday following a complaint of extortion. 

CCB sleuths raided the house of Rakesh Shetty and others after KP Agrahara police registered an FIR against them. 

A senior police officer said Chandrakanth Ramalingam, a builder, had accused Shetty and others of extorting money from him in the grab of offering BDA contracts. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC. The city police commissioner subsequently transferred the case to the CCB. 

A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-2) Basavaraj Angadi conducted the raid and questioned a few staffers of the news channel, a police officer said. 

If sources are to be believed, the raids followed a sting operation done by the channel, purportedly exposing the role of a relative of a prominent politician in awarding BDA contracts. 

