Karnataka IPS officer’s house in Surya City burgled; TV, AC missing

An IPS officer's newly constructed house on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru has been burgled, with thieves making away with valuables including electronic goods.

The burglary at the house of Vipul Kumar, an inspector general of police (IGP) currently posted as director of the Karnataka Police Academy, was discovered on Thursday morning. The house is located in Surya City, a residential township near Anekal.

Family yet to move in

Kumar's family was yet to move into the house although the housewarming had taken place a few months ago. The IPS officer's son visited the house occasionally.

While police were tightlipped what the valuables stolen from the house, a source said electronic goods including a television set and an air-conditioner had been taken away.

The jurisdictional Suryanagar police have taken up a case of theft but gave no more details. They would not even say whether a security guard had been posted at the house.

Kumar declined to comment when DH contacted him.