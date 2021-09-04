Karnataka IPS officer’s house burgled; TV, AC missing

Karnataka IPS officer’s house in Surya City burgled; TV, AC missing

Kumar's family was yet to move into the house although the housewarming had taken place a few months ago

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 04 2021, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 02:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An IPS officer's newly constructed house on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru has been burgled, with thieves making away with valuables including electronic goods. 

The burglary at the house of Vipul Kumar, an inspector general of police (IGP) currently posted as director of the Karnataka Police Academy, was discovered on Thursday morning. The house is located in Surya City, a residential township near Anekal. 

Family yet to move in

Kumar's family was yet to move into the house although the housewarming had taken place a few months ago. The IPS officer's son visited the house occasionally. 

While police were tightlipped what the valuables stolen from the house, a source said electronic goods including a television set and an air-conditioner had been taken away. 

The jurisdictional Suryanagar police have taken up a case of theft but gave no more details. They would not even say whether a security guard had been posted at the house. 

Kumar declined to comment when DH contacted him. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
Crime
burglary

What's Brewing

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

 