Kerala dacoit’s gang behind Bengaluru highway robbery: Cops

Ten associates of Kodali Sreedharan, one of the most-wanted dacoits from Kerala, have been arrested for pulling off an audacious highway robbery on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru last month.

Sreedharan and his gangs have made a name for themselves as the most successful highway robbers in the neighbouring state.

The 10-member gang scooted off with Rs 98 lakh in cash and an SUV after robbing the employees of a gold trader at Madavara off Tumakuru Road in the early hours of March 11.

The money belonged to Joseph, a lawyer-cum-real estate businessman-cum-gold trader. Joseph had sent his accountant, J Franklin, and four other employees to Hubballi to collect money from customers who had purchased gold from his firm. The money was to be delivered to Tamil Nadu. But Sreedharan’s gang waylaid and robbed the five men as they drove into Bengaluru in an SUV, according to police.

The robbers, also driving an SUV, ambushed the car, smashing it with rods and machetes. They then pounced on Joseph’s men, took the cash and their phones, and drove off with the SUV. Joseph’s men were literally left on the street, with no means of communication and little money.

The first lead in the case came when police found the victims’ car abandoned on Hosur Road, about 50 km away. But there was hardly any clue about the robbers.

Footage of 250 CCTVs

Police had to painstakingly scour the footage of 250 CCTV cameras from Madanayakanahalli to Ernakulam and check the FASTag record of the victims’ car to get a credible lead: the gang had travelled in a rental car.

While the man who rented them the car told the police he didn’t know anything about the robbery, he provided a crucial piece of information — the identities and personal details of the robbers. The car owner also told the police that the gang returned the vehicle only about one-and-a-half months later after he threatened to go to the police.

It was only a matter of time before the police caught the gang. However, police have managed to seize only Rs 9.7 lakh of the stolen money, besides the two SUVs.

The gang changed the registration number of their SUV as long as they travelled in Karnataka. They put back the original number plate as soon as they entered Tamil Nadu.

Before the robbery, the gang drove to a garage and got a flat box fixed under the car’s chassis. After the robbery, they drove to a desolate place and stashed the booty in the flat box. The ingenious technique helped them avoid getting caught at police checkpoints. Once they reached their destination in Kerala, they handed over the money to their boss.

K Vamsi Krishna, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, said Sreedharan was the main suspect and remained at large.

According to Krishna, the gangster had dug up dirt about Joseph’s business dealings through his numerous local and international contacts and ordered his men to carry out the robbery.

Sreedharan’s first and only arrest came in 2009 when the Bengaluru police apprehended him. He is believed to be involved in 16 cases in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including a dacoity case registered at the Chickpet police station.

Police believe the gangster has multiple teams that carry out his commands. If one team fails, he puts another on the job. He also has a dedicated team that keeps track of large money transactions and keeps him posted.

The arrested suspects are Rajiv P K, 48, Vishnulal, 26, Sanal T C, 34, Akhil, 28, Jaseen Faris, 28, Sanaf P, 33, Sameer S, 31, Sainulla Abidi, 212, Shafeeq A P, and Ramsheed alias Muttaf, 25.

Check out latest DH videos here