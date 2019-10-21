KSRTC bus runs over two near Mahadevapura

A KSRTC Airavat bus on Sunday afternoon ran over two people and killed them instantly at A Narayanapura near Mahadevapura.

The victims have been identified as Nagesh (25) and his friend Tejas (25), both residents of A Nayaranayapura.

According to a senior police official from the Nandagudi station, Nagesh and Tejas rode a two-wheeler that collided with another scooter around 3 pm on Sunday. The crash sent the couple on the scooter sprawling on the side of the road, while Nagesh and Tejas fell on the middle of the road. The KSRTC Airavat bus coming from behind ran them over.

While the bus was travelling at a normal speed, Nagesh and Tejas fell so suddenly that the driver could not avoid making a contact, despite his best efforts. Both were killed on the spot.

The Nandagudi police have gathered the details. They took custody of the KSRTC bus and seized the vehicle. They sent the bodies to a hospital in Hoskote for autopsy.