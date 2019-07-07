Lake patrol volunteers abused for ceasing dumping waste

A paying guest employee allegedly threatened volunteers by hurling abuses for questioning and reprimanding them for dumping waste into Nallurahalli Lake near Whitefield.

When a group of citizen volunteers were involved in night patrolling of Nallurahalli Lake in eastern Bengaluru, they spotted one of the PG staff members who tried to dump kitchen waste in the lake premises. “When we asked him not to dump the waste in the lake premises, he didn’t care and still continued to dump the waste. He even threw abuses at us. He said he will throw the garbage daily at the lake,” said one of the volunteers, who wished to remain anonymous.

He added, “Some of us do night patrolling of the lake only to spot such miscreants. We caught him yesterday at around 9 pm. After reprimanding him, some of the staff members joined him and started abusing us.”

The volunteers immediately brought the situation to light through social media, and they even tagged the Bengaluru city police. The police who responded to the post on Twitter transferred the complaint to Whitefield area police immediately. Talking to DH, the Whitefield police said the action will be taken against the miscreants once they receive the hand-written complaint.

The residents at the vicinity of the lake complained about “unauthorised PG accommodations” in Pattandur Agrahara area close to the lake. They said there are more than 10 such accommodations that create nuisance in many ways.