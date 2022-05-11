Lipstick buyer conned with laptop, iPhone offer

Cyber fraudsters offered to sell a laptop and an iPhone at a discount to a woman on the purchase of lipstick and conned her of Rs 3.3 lakh.

Prema (name changed), a resident of Hebbal, purchased lipstick on an e-commerce site on April 20. She received phone calls from two unknown numbers after the purchase. The callers introduced themselves as representatives of the e-commerce firm and offered her a laptop and an iPhone at a discounted rate.

Prema found the offer attractive. The fraudsters asked her to invest in the e-commerce business so that she can make a quick buck. She trusted them and ended up paying Rs 3.3 lakh in multiple transactions via bank transfers.

North CEN Crime police have taken up a case and are making efforts to nab the fraudsters.