Lipstick buyer conned with laptop, iPhone offer

North CEN Crime police have taken up a case and are making efforts to nab the fraudsters

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 11 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 00:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Cyber fraudsters offered to sell a laptop and an iPhone at a discount to a woman on the purchase of lipstick and conned her of Rs 3.3 lakh.

Prema (name changed), a resident of Hebbal, purchased lipstick on an e-commerce site on April 20. She received phone calls from two unknown numbers after the purchase. The callers introduced themselves as representatives of the e-commerce firm and offered her a laptop and an iPhone at a discounted rate. 

Prema found the offer attractive. The fraudsters asked her to invest in the e-commerce business so that she can make a quick buck. She trusted them and ended up paying Rs 3.3 lakh in multiple transactions via bank transfers.

North CEN Crime police have taken up a case and are making efforts to nab the fraudsters. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
cybercrime

