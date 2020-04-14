Lodge turns off tap after guests fail to pay room rent

The owner and manager of a lodge in eastern Bengaluru have been booked for coercing guests into paying room rent. Police detained the manager but let him off after a stern warning.

Police came into the picture after one of the guests, Tapan Chakrabarty, 50, a native of Burdwan, West Bengal, filed a complaint.

Police said that Chakrabarty and his family members arrived in Bengaluru on March 13 for medical treatment and checked into Sagar Guest House, Kadugodi. They had to stay back in the wake of the ongoing lockdown and are running short on money.

Speaking to DH, Chakrabarty said he had told the manager he would be able to pay only half the rent, but he didn’t agree and turned off the lift and the water tap on Sunday. According to Chakrabarty, the manager had demanded money from other guests, too. Initially, they approached the police but were asked to make a formal complaint.

The lodge management fell in line after the police registered a case under the Disaster Management Act and IPC section 188. “They have restored the basic facilities,” Chakrabarty said.