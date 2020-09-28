Long-time cricket bookie, punters held for betting on IPL match

Three stock market brokers have been arrested for betting on Friday's IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Bhavesh Jain, 38, Arvind Jain, 40, both residents of Nagarathpet, and Vimal Jain, 40, of Binny Mill Circle, Magadi Road, were arrested by the CCB's special enquiry squad at 5th Main, Gandhinagar, on Saturday. Rs 9.5 lakh in cash and three mobile phones were seized from them. The raid was conducted following a tip, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) said.

Sports betting is illegal in most parts of India, including Karnataka.

All the three arrested suspects are stock market brokers. The CCB said Bhavesh was a bookmaker while the other two were punters. When the CCB raided the place, Bhavesh was allegedly accepting money from the punters.

Bettings on app

He would also take the bets over the phone and later receive the money online as well as in person. The betting was conducted on a mobile phone application.

What surprised the CCB is that the trio had been carrying out sports betting for the past many years but they were caught for the first time, according to an officer who's part of the investigation.

A case has been registered at the Upparpet police station and further investigations are going on.