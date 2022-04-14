Man accused of killing his two children jumps from court building, dies

Chaos and drama prevailed at the city civil court premises on Wednesday after a 36-year-old man accused of killing his two children broke free from police custody and jumped from the fifth floor.

He died about an hour later.

Jithin, a native of Kerala, was brought for an appearance in court as part of the trial for the double murder. He jumped down from the fifth floor of the court building around 3.20 pm, suffering serious injuries in different parts of his body. He was rushed to the nearby St Martha’s Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 4.40 pm, said an officer from the jurisdictional Halasurugate police station.

It was not immediately clear how Jithin dodged the police and ran off to kill himself.

Officers questioned

Police are questioning the cops who had escorted him from the prison to the court.

On March 20, Jithin allegedly smothered his children — one-and-a-half-year-old Sastha and five-year-old daughter Taushini — at the family’s apartment in Akshayanagar, South Bengaluru. His wife, Lakshmi Sundari, was away at work at the time.

Before the alleged killings, Jithin bathed and fed the children. After the killings, he laid them out on the bed as if they were sleeping and went to pick up his wife from her workplace.

After returning home, Sundari and Jithin had dinner. It was only after she went into the bedroom did she find the children dead.

Sundari fought with Jithin, demanding to know what he had done to the children. She later filed a police complaint, accusing him of murder. She told the police that he had disagreements and often fought with her.

Police say Jithin had married Sundari, a software engineer hailing from Tamil Nadu, by lying to her that he was a graduate. In reality, he had dropped out of class 12.

After the marriage, Sundari worked while Jithin stayed at home, babysitting.

