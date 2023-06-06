Man batters wife, locks her up at home to bleed to death

In a violent crime of passion, a man battered his wife of 15 years and locked her up in the house to bleed to death.

The gruesome murder was reported from Manjunath Nagar, near Basaveshwara Nagar, in western Bengaluru on Sunday night.

Aiyappa, a manual labourer at KR Market, was incensed after finding his wife Nagarathna in a compromising position with her cousin on Saturday night. He locked them up and walked away to inform his family.

It wasn’t the first time.

Nagarathna, a mother of two schoolgoing children, refused physical intimacy with her husband and instead became closer to other men.

The couple often had violent fights over the matter that required mediation from their families.

Work routine

Aiyappa would leave for work early in the morning and return only at night. Nagarathna had a similar routine working in an apparel store.

The matter that was thought to have ended on Saturday resurfaced on Sunday night.

Chandru J, a relative, received information that Nagarathna was lying with a head injury in her home. But when he rushed there, the door was locked. He went looking for Aiyappa and eventually found him chit-chatting with an acquaintance on the roadside.

To Chandru’s queries about Nagarathna, Aiyappa nonchalantly told him she was at home and sent him away. When Chandru reached Aiyappa’s home and opened the door, what he saw numbed him with disbelief.

Nagarathna was lying in the hall with blood all around. A bedsheet covered her body. Chandru later discovered that she wasn’t clothed and her arms had stiffened.

Aiyappa arrived after some time. He clothed his wife in a kurta and helped Chandru move her out.

Police reached the crime scene shortly afterwards and arrested Aiyappa.

Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), confirmed the arrest but declined to comment on the illicit affair that had apparently led to the gruesome murder.

A police source stated that Aiyappa had caught Nagarathna and her lover “red-handed”.

Aiyappa is from Tamil Nadu while Nagarthna was from Mysuru. The couple had lived in Bengaluru for more than a decade.