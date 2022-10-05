Man cuts mother off oxygen over property dispute; held

Man cuts aged mother off oxygen over property dispute, arrested

RT Nagar police arrested 60-year-old John D'Cruz for trying to kill his mother

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 05 2022, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 03:03 ist
Catharine D'Cruz, 88, at her home in RT Nagar 2nd Block. Credit: Special Arrangement

A man in Bengaluru allegedly tried to kill his 88-year-old ailing mother by cutting her off from oxygen supply following a property dispute. 

RT Nagar police arrested 60-year-old John D'Cruz for trying to kill his mother, Catharine D'Cruz, who is suffering from breathing problems and age-related diseases. 

Catharine has three sons and a daughter. Two of her sons are settled in the US while a son and a daughter live in Bengaluru. 

Also Read | Bengaluru: Three men attack neighbour's dog, gouging out its eyeball

Catherine lives with her daughter in RT Nagar 2nd Block. The house was given to John, Catherine's eldest son, as his share of the property. The sons living in the US appointed a woman caretaker to look after their mother. 

John apparently wanted to get possession of the house as quickly as possible. On September 29, he barged into the house where his mother was staying on oxygen support. He kicked out the caretaker and tried to kill his mother by cutting her off from oxygen. 

Neighbours, however, rushed to Catherine's rescue and called the police.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crime
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

 