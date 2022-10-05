Man cuts aged mother off oxygen over property dispute, arrested

A man in Bengaluru allegedly tried to kill his 88-year-old ailing mother by cutting her off from oxygen supply following a property dispute.

RT Nagar police arrested 60-year-old John D'Cruz for trying to kill his mother, Catharine D'Cruz, who is suffering from breathing problems and age-related diseases.

Catharine has three sons and a daughter. Two of her sons are settled in the US while a son and a daughter live in Bengaluru.

Catherine lives with her daughter in RT Nagar 2nd Block. The house was given to John, Catherine's eldest son, as his share of the property. The sons living in the US appointed a woman caretaker to look after their mother.

John apparently wanted to get possession of the house as quickly as possible. On September 29, he barged into the house where his mother was staying on oxygen support. He kicked out the caretaker and tried to kill his mother by cutting her off from oxygen.

Neighbours, however, rushed to Catherine's rescue and called the police.