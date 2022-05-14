Man found dead in abandoned car

An unidentified man in his 30s was found dead in the back seat of an abandoned car in north Bengaluru on Friday, police said.

The death was discovered after residents in Rajajinagar Industrial Area noticed a foul smell emanating from the car and called the police. The man is suspected to have died about five days ago, possibly from excessive alcohol use.

Police found many alcohol tetra packs in the car. Some residents, including children, had seen the deceased sitting on the footpath in the locality and drinking alcohol for at least 10 days.

Police are also investigating if the deceased had mixed poison with alcohol and gulped down the cocktail. The post-mortem report is awaited. The body didn’t have any external injuries.

The car belonged to a man named Gopi, who works in the film industry. Gopi lived in the area until about two years ago and still has a shed there. Gopi had modified the car for use for film shooting and parked it on the roadside near the shed.

Police are on the lookout for Gopi to determine what exactly he used the car for.

Police are making efforts to identify the deceased.

Dr S Venkata Raghava, Professor and HoD, Department of Forensic Medicine, Victoria Hospital, said determining the exact cause of death would be difficult if the body was highly decomposed and didn’t have external injuries.