Man gangs up with minor son to plot murder of 'cruel' elder son

A 44-year-old man ganged up with his 17-year-old son to kill his elder son, police said.

Keshav Prasad, along with his juvenile son, allegedly gave a supari (contract) for the murder of his elder son Kaushal Prasad, 24, who used to harass and beat them up. The family resides in Malleswaram, North Bengaluru. Keshav runs a medical store in the area, while Kaushal worked with a software firm. The juvenile is a school student.

Police also arrested three more people, Vishnu, Naveen and Gaja, two of whom had taken the supari contract to kill Kaushal.

The murder came to light when a passerby found the torso of a body near Yele Mallappa Shetty Lake near KR Puram, East Bengaluru, on January 12. A team headed by police sub-inspector Pradeep Poojary took charge of the case and scoured for the body parts. They found a hand stuffed in a plastic gunny bag a kilometre away from where the torso was found on the bank of the lake. They discovered the other hand in a separate bag in 100 metres further, while the head and legs were also found in a different bag.

Police shared the picture of the head with the missing persons’ bureau of Bengaluru and the state and learnt that it was Kaushal since Keshav had given a missing persons complaint with Malleswaram police on January 12. Kaushal’s body was handed to the family that performed his final rites.

Pujari noticed that Keshav and his juvenile son were not behaving normally after the final rites. When police interrogated them, Keshav confessed to the crime. Keshav said Kaushal was an alcoholic who beat him up and members of the family.

Unable to bear his torture, Keshav decided to get rid of Kaushal. Two months ago, the juvenile offered Rs 3 lakh to Vishnu to kill Kaushal. Accordingly, the juvenile asked Kaushal to come for a drinks party. The juvenile, Vishnu, and Naveen took him in a car, drank on the way and drove towards Avalahalli.

On the way, they stabbed Kaushal, dismembered his body with a machete and stuffed the parts in different bags. In the darkness, they threw the bags on the bank of the lake, without realising they were not hurling them into the water. From January 10 onwards, Keshav and his minor son acted as if they were searching for Kaushal.