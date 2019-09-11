Man gets life term for raping minor girl

An additional city civil and sessions court sentenced a man to life imprisonment under the Pocso Act for raping a minor.

The court also ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs 63,000 under Section 376 of IPC, Section 4 and 6 of POCSO Act, 2012. The High Grounds police had filed a charge sheet against the accused, Sunil Kumar, of Magadi Road, who raped a minor girl on the terrace of an apartment on Crescent Road in 2017. He intercepted the girl on her way back home from school, took her to the terrace, threatened her with a knife and raped her.

Her parents had filed a police complaint on July 29, 2017.

68-yr-old convicted

In another case, the court convicted and sentenced a 68-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor. Judge Susheela slapped a fine of Rs 38,000 under Section 376, 354 and 323 of IPC and Section 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the charge sheet, the Vivek Nagar police had alleged that the accused, M Ravi, a resident of LR Nagar in Adugodi, had raped a minor girl playing at a park in Austin Town.