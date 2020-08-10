Man killed after drinking up liquor

A school bus driver was allegedly hacked to death by his friends after he drank up the alcohol during a drinks party.

Yogesh, 38, of JSS Layout, left home with his friends Mahesh, Harish, Nandish and Nanjappa around 2 pm on Saturday. They initially planned to go a bar on Hosur Road but the tavern didn't allow them to consume alcohol there, citing Covid curbs. They bought alcohol and headed to an open space at Singasandra, Hosur Road, and started drinking. Yogesh pipped his friends and drank most of the alcohol, leading to a fight. The friends asked him to get more alcohol and pay for it.

Yogesh gave money to Mahesh to buy a bottle of liquor and a plate of chicken kebab. When Mahesh returned around 9 pm, he also got a machete, with which he and two others attacked Yogesh. The blow proved fatal and he died instantly, police said.