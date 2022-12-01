Man kills live-in partner over suspicion of affair in Bengaluru

A 25-year-old man killed his live-in partner by hitting her with an iron rod and strangling her, police said.

The victim was from Nepal, and so is the suspect, who has been arrested.

The murder was reported from the fifth floor of a residential building in T C Palya, East Bengaluru, late on Tuesday night.

Ramamurthy Nagar police team headed by police inspector Melwin Francis arrested the accused Santosh Dhami. The victim was identified as Krishnakumari Ammai (23).

Police said that Krishnakumari was working in a spa as a therapist. Dhami is an employee of another spa. He came to the city three years ago and she came to the city two years ago.

Both of them met during the Nepali festival in East Bengaluru. They got attracted to each other and started living together for a year.

Dhami fought with Krishnakumari on Tuesday night suspecting her of having an affair.

Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said the accused suspected that Krishnakumari had an affair with another person. He confessed that it was the main reason for him to kill her. The police got to know about the murder after a hospital alerted them around 1.45 am on Wednesday.

Krishnakumari’s friend Nirmala has filed a complaint with the Ramamurthy Nagar police stating that Krishnakumari called her around 9.45 pm from Dhami’s phone. She told her that Dhami was assaulting her over his suspicions.

She asked Nirmala to come to their house along with her friends and save her from Dhami. But they did not turn up to rescue her.

Krishnakumari then made a video call to Nirmala around 10.29 pm and showed Dhami assaulting her. Nirmala then realised that the fight was serious and informed her roommate Sonu and a friend named Sunil. All three rushed to Krishnakumari’s house by 11.15 pm to find her unconscious and lying on the bed with injuries all over her body.

Nirmala told the police that when they asked Dhami about the assault, he informed them that Krishnakumari had cheated on him by having an affair with another person and so he killed her.

Nirmala and her friends took Krishnakumari to a nearby hospital around 12.10 am, but the doctors declared that she had died.

Ramamurthy Nagar police registered a case of murder and arrested Dhami by morning. He confessed to having killed her by hitting her with an iron rod and then strangling her, and that he did it in anger.