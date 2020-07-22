Man murdered in Adugodi after fight with neighbour

Man murdered in Adugodi after fight with neighbour

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2020, 01:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 02:02 ist
Representative image.

A 38-year-old man was murdered in a fight between neighbours in LR Nagar, Adugodi, on Monday night.

Parmesh (38) and Abdul Waseem were friends residing in the same area. But the duo, who are labourers, had been disputing over some petty issues for a few months and had fights after getting drunk. 

When the duo fought on Monday night, Waseem reportedly lost patience and stabbed Parmesh in the neck with a screwdriver. Local people, including his family members, rushed Parmesh to hospital where he died midnight while getting treated for the injury. 

Police said they have detained Waseem and have taken up a murder case. They are investigating further. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Adugodi
murder
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

 