Man murdered in Adugodi after fight with neighbour

A 38-year-old man was murdered in a fight between neighbours in LR Nagar, Adugodi, on Monday night.

Parmesh (38) and Abdul Waseem were friends residing in the same area. But the duo, who are labourers, had been disputing over some petty issues for a few months and had fights after getting drunk.

When the duo fought on Monday night, Waseem reportedly lost patience and stabbed Parmesh in the neck with a screwdriver. Local people, including his family members, rushed Parmesh to hospital where he died midnight while getting treated for the injury.

Police said they have detained Waseem and have taken up a murder case. They are investigating further.