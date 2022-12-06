Man posts vulgar messages about minor girl on Insta, booked

The mother of a 15-year-old school-goer has accused a man of running a slander campaign against her daughter among her friends on Instagram.

The man shared vulgar messages about the girl, a class 10 student, with her friends on Instagram and sent them her morphed pictures.

Police have registered a case against the man under the Pocso Act and Information Technology Act.

The girl’s family resides in a west Bengaluru neighbourhood and the accused man is known to them for the past two years. He sent lewd messages to her friends claiming that she was in love with him and later dumped him. Believing the messages to be true, her friends made fun of the girl and showed her the morphed pictures.

Her parents approached the Makkala Sahayavani and later filed a complaint with the West CEN Crime police station.

Since they received no response, they approached a senior police official and got a case registered at the Byatarayanapura station.