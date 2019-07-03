Man promises dollars, dupes driver of Rs 2L

An autorickshaw driver has duped of Rs 2 lakh by a man who promised him US dollars in exchange of Indian currency.

The incident occurred on June 26 when the victim, identified as Chayakumar G, was waiting for passengers near Banashankari metro station. An unidentified man approached him, claiming that he had a bag full of US dollars which he wanted to exchange to Indian rupees. He inquired about nearby currency exchange centres and sought the auto driver's help.

Chayakumar then decided to buy the greenbacks himself. Both of them struck a deal for Rs 2 lakh, following which Chayakumar sought some time to arrange the money. He borrowed from his friends and relatives and met the man on Monday. As soon as Chayakumar handed him over the cash, the person gave him the bag and left the spot. When the auto driver checked the bag, it just had bundles of papers cut in the shape of US dollars.

Chayakumar filed a complaint with the police who are checking CCTV footage from around the metro station to identify the accused.