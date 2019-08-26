Man spends flood donations on himself

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for collecting public donations for flood victims and then spending the money on himself.

Police arrested Rohan Reji from his home on Hennur Main Road on Friday following a tip-off. Police said Reji was seeking donations from friends and on Facebook on the pretext of helping the victims of the North Karnataka floods. He shared the details of his bank account and collected Rs 5,200 within a few days. He allegedly used Rs 2,000 for personal expenses. He has been booked for cheating.