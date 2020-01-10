Man travelling on fake document arrested in KIA

Immigration officials at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Tuesday arrested a 49-year-old man on his way to Mumbai for faking his passport as there was a lookout notice against him.

The accused has been identified as Ali Zadeh Fazal Reza, who claimed to be the resident of the city.

A senior police official said Reza managed to get a fake passport from Greece in the name Dagois Kristian and had plans to travel abroad using the passport and visa.

While checking his documents, officials discovered Reza’s fake passport and there was a lookout circular against him by the Mumbai FRRO. Reza was taken into custody. He confessed to his crime during a detailed interrogation.

Reza was later handed over to BIAL police, who arrested him and booked him under foreigners and passport act. After remanding him to judicial custody, police informed the Mumbai FRRO about his arrest.