Man uses woman friend to honey-trap his schoolmate in Bengaluru

A gang of five has been arrested for robbing a priest of gold jewellery, iPhone and cash through a honey trap.

Bannerghatta police have recovered an iPhone, 68 grams of gold jewellery that includes a pair of earrings, a finger ring and a gold chain, a bike and a scooter.

The suspects are Rutheek alias Vishnu, 23, a BCom student from Gottigere; Mohammed Aseef, 22, an AC technician from JP Nagar; Yaseen Pasha, 20, a goods vehicle mechanic from Bommanahalli; Sameer alias Irfan, 21, a delivery boy; and Mohammed Shahid Ali, 23, a labourer working for a signboard firm. Both are residents of Avalahalli, JP Nagar. Pasha was earlier arrested in cases of theft and dacoity.

Police said Rutheek, the alleged mastermind, used a woman friend to trap his schoolmate Shashank through Instagram. Shashank, a resident of JP Nagar, said she often chatted with him and had met him a couple of times.

On January 12, she called him to Hakki-Pikki Colony near Bannerghatta National Park for “some private time”.

According to the plan, Rutheek sent four of his associates there. They accused Shashank of indecent behaviour and assaulted him with logs. They chased the woman away and snatched Shashank’s valuables.

Rutheek presumed that Shashank would not file a police complaint. But he was wrong. On Shashank’s complaint, Bannerghatta police registered a case under IPC Section 397 (robbery or dacoity by causing death or grievous hurt).

A team headed by Circle Inspector S P Uma Mahesh scoured technical evidence to zero in on Rutheek. The four suspects were nabbed later.

Police said Rutheek knew that Shashank was well-off and always wore gold jewellery. So, he convinced a woman friend to contact him.