Mansoor’s aide ‘who hid IMA money in bunker' caught

Continuing the investigation in the IMA case, the SIT arrested a 40-year-old trusted aide of IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

Khamarullah Jamal, a resident of Fraser Town, had allegedly received a part of the investors’money from Khan, which he spent on purchasing a 1.5-acre plot in Malur, Kolar district.

He also ran a cement block manufacturing unit there and had built a bunker to hide the money given by Khan and had hired gunmen to guard the place, the SIT said in a press statement. Sleuths said they had been pursuing Jamal for long and recently discovered his hideout.