MD, CEO hacked to death inside private firm office in Bengaluru; ex-colleague prime suspect

The managing director and the CEO of a private company were brutally murdered in their office in northeastern Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said.

Phanindra Subramanya, the MD, and Vinu Kumar, the CEO, were attacked with swords and knives by a three-member gang led by a former colleague at the office of Aeronics Internet Pvt Ltd at Pampa Extension in Hebbal Kempapura around 4 pm, according to police. The victims were on the first and second floors of the building and died instantly.

Police have identified Joker Felix, a social media influencer, as the prime suspect in the gruesome murder. Felix previously worked at Aeronics Internet Pvt Ltd but had quit to form his own company. Police sources said that he decided to eliminate Subramanya and Kumar to ward off any potential challenge to his startup.

The bodies have been sent to Manipal Hospitals in Hebbal for post-mortem and further investigations are under way.