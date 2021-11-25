Minor hired for BWSSB suffocates in chamber near Chinnaswamy Stadium

Negligence by the BWSSB and its contractor has led to the death of a 17-year-old boy employed illegally, who was suffocated in a BWSSB chamber near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the heart of Bengaluru.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Mohan V entered an underground chamber of BWSSB near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He was hired six months ago by Navodaya Service Centre, a company to which the BWSSB has outsourced most of its underground work.

After entering the chamber, Mohan developed breathing complications and was rushed to Bowring Hospital late in the night. Over the next few hours, he was declared dead, leading to outrage among the activists who gathered at the hospital and demanded justice.

The initial reports of a snake bite leading to the death were set aside later. Later, forensic experts examined the BWSSB chamber and noted a poor oxygen supply.

Samuel Sathyaseelan, a PhD student from JNU who assisted the family, said that the entire incident showed a blatant disregard for rules. A minor boy was employed by the BWSSB and Navodaya Service Centre was sent to work without protective gear, which has led to his death, he said.

Sources said that following a complaint, Commercial Street police have filed a case against both the contractor and the BWSSB under Juvenile Justice Act and other rules.

The police made the BWSSB come to the station and transfer Rs 10 lakh as immediate relief to the family of the victim. The body was taken to Anantapur on Wednesday evening to perform the last rites.

DH could not reach the BWSSB and Navodaya Service Centre for comment.

