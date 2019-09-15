MNC manager booked for seeking sexual favour

A 28-year-old software engineer has filed a sexual harassment complaint against the manager of the firm where she worked, for demanding sexual favour.

The victim in her complaint stated that she came in contact with the accused, Palaniyappa Velumayil, through an online job portal. He offered her a job in an American multinational financial services company, where he was the manager. The accused also promised her a decent salary package and a good position in the company, which she accepted in June last year.

After she joined the company, Velumayil started calling her on phone and sending lewd messages. He told her to be close to him, and also called during night time. He proposed to marry her and sought sexual favours.

Recently, the accused took her to a hotel on the pretext of buying her lunch and misbehaved with her. Shocked by his behaviour, she filed a harassment case.

The police have charged him under various sections of outraging the modesty and, are investigating.