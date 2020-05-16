Moral policing of a different kind: Citizens attacked for stepping out

A different kind of moral policing has raised its head during the lockdown. Some vigilante groups are attacking people for stepping out for a walk or a smoke especially at night when citizens are not supposed to venture out. At least two such cases of moral policing were reported in the city on May 12.

In JJ Nagar, West Bengaluru, a 23-year-old resident named Krishna was allegedly attacked by the friends of a rowdy named Koli. Krishna stated in a police complaint that he was sitting in front of a pharmacy near his home around 10.30 pm when Koli and his friends walked up to him. Krishna decided to leave. But as he started to walk back home, the group called him and asked where he lived. Krishna replied that he lives at the 5th Cross nearby. Hearing this, one of them walked up to him and allegedly attacked him with a dagger on the left hand and the hip. Koli and other members of the group, however, intervened and stopped the attack, saying Krishna is not at fault. The group left the place immediately.

Krishna went to a hospital and got himself treated. He filed a complaint with JJ Nagar police on May 13.

The other incident was reported from Ullal Basti, West Bengaluru, on the night of May 12. Vijayanand M, 26, an assistant dancer in films, stated in a police complaint that he was attacked by six to seven unidentified people while returning home around 10.45 pm.

Vijayanand told the police that in the wake of the lockdown, he was helping his father in his vegetable business. He closed the shop around 9 pm and went to a relative's house for dinner. He left for home around 10.45 pm. But he stopped a few metres from the house for a smoke. An unidentified passerby walked up to him and asked what he was doing there. Vijayanand said he'd stopped for a smoke and that his house is nearby.

The man left but returned with around seven people almost immediately. The group picked an argument with Vijayanand, attacked him logs and damaged his scooter. A scared Vijayanand abandoned the scooter and fled the spot. He informed his parents and got admitted to a hospital, according to a complaint he lodged with Jnanabharathi police.

Police said they were looking out for the attackers in both the cases.