Navy officer’s teenage son dies after falling from 4th floor of apartment

A 16-year-old son of a navy officer has fallen to death from the fourth floor of a Begur-Koppa Road apartment on Tuesday night.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Suryakanth, son of Indian Navy officer Selvaraj and his wife Manisha, fell from the window adjacent to the staircase around 9:50 pm. Police are not sure if Suryakanth fell accidentally or if it was a deliberate attempt to kill himself.

Selvaraj, a native of Kerala, has been living with his wife and two children in SNN Apartment for the past eight years. Suryakanth was studying first-year PUC at a private college and was said to be a bright student.

The family told police that Suryakanth went out of the house and was near the staircase and they are not sure how he fell.

“We learnt about the incident from the apartment residents who found the boy in a pool of blood following a loud crashing noise. His parents were at home when the accident occurred,” said an officer from the Begur police station.

A soft-natured child

Suryakanth’s relatives and apartment residents described him as soft natured and bright.

Police are yet to question his parents, who are still in a state of shock over their son’s death. “Once we get their statement and carryout a detailed investigation, we will learn the reason behind his death,” said a senior officer supervising the investigation.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Begur police station and Suryakanth’s body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem.

