NIA to issue lookout notice for 'absconding' terror suspect

Once the lookout notice is issued, all airports and foreign police departments will receive the information and initiate a search operation for Junaid. 

Chetan B C
  • Jul 24 2023, 02:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 02:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to issue a lookout notice for Junaid Ahmed, the alleged mastermind of the suspected terror plot in Bengaluru. 

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has sought help from the NIA to trace Junaid, who is suspected to be hiding in Dubai. Once the lookout notice is issued, all airports and foreign police departments will receive the information and initiate a search operation for Junaid. 

Syed Suhel Khan, 24, from Sultanpalya, Mohammed Umar, 29, and Zahid Tabrez, 25, both from Kodigehalli; and Syed Mudassir Pasha, 28, from Dinnur Main Road, and Mohammed Fizal Rabbani, 30, from Fraser Town, were arrested on July 18 from Suhel’s RT Nagar residence for allegedly planning terror plots in the city. 

On July 20, the CCB reportedly confiscated four live hand grenades from Tabrez's house, though his brother has alleged that the sleuths planted the explosives. It is believed that Junaid used to send money and consignments to the arrested suspects to plot terror plots in Bengaluru. 

The court has sent the five suspects to five-day police custody.

T Nasir, who is lodged in the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara for his alleged involvement in the 2008 serial blasts, is believed to have a connection with the arrested suspects. The CCB is preparing to investigate Nasir and is likely to seek permission from the court. 

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime
NIA
National Investigation Agency

