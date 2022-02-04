Nigerian held for killing apartment manager

Nigerian held for killing apartment manager who won't give his fridge

Chinagro had rented a flat in the building four months ago but defaulted on rent payment

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Feb 04 2022, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 05:16 ist
Daniel Chinagro Ala So. Credit: Special Arrangement

A 36-year-old foreigner who allegedly killed an apartment manager over rent payment has been arrested. And he is from Nigeria, not the West Indies, as he had claimed, police said. 

Daniel Chinagro Ala So, alias Bobby, had been on the run after fatally banging the head of 43-year-old Shiva Kumar on the second floor of a three-storey residential building in Mallikakanapura, near Hoskote, around 3 pm on Monday, according to police. 

Chinagro had rented a flat in the building four months ago but defaulted on rent payment. The building owner, Bharath, asked Chinagro to vacate the flat but he stayed put. Kumar, the apartment manager, brought the matter to Bharath’s notice. Bharath asked Chinagro to vacate the flat or be thrown out. 

Chinagro became angry with Kumar for complaining to Bharath and vowed revenge. He confronted Kumar and kept banging his head against the wall until he died. 

Police quoted the Nigerian as saying that he was angry with Kumar for not releasing his belongings, including a refrigerator. 

Police said Chinagro had arrived in India as a tourist about 10 years ago but overstayed the visa. He earlier lived in KR Puram.  

Check out DH's latest videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Crime
Nigerian
India News

What's Brewing

How Aadhaar helped lost K'taka kid reunite with family

How Aadhaar helped lost K'taka kid reunite with family

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

 