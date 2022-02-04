Nigerian held for killing apartment manager who won't give his fridge

A 36-year-old foreigner who allegedly killed an apartment manager over rent payment has been arrested. And he is from Nigeria, not the West Indies, as he had claimed, police said.

Daniel Chinagro Ala So, alias Bobby, had been on the run after fatally banging the head of 43-year-old Shiva Kumar on the second floor of a three-storey residential building in Mallikakanapura, near Hoskote, around 3 pm on Monday, according to police.

Chinagro had rented a flat in the building four months ago but defaulted on rent payment. The building owner, Bharath, asked Chinagro to vacate the flat but he stayed put. Kumar, the apartment manager, brought the matter to Bharath’s notice. Bharath asked Chinagro to vacate the flat or be thrown out.

Chinagro became angry with Kumar for complaining to Bharath and vowed revenge. He confronted Kumar and kept banging his head against the wall until he died.

Police quoted the Nigerian as saying that he was angry with Kumar for not releasing his belongings, including a refrigerator.

Police said Chinagro had arrived in India as a tourist about 10 years ago but overstayed the visa. He earlier lived in KR Puram.

Check out DH's latest videos: