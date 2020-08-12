Nigerians held for peddling drugs

Police on Monday arrested two Nigerians for drug peddling and said they had seized 14.5 grams of cocaine worth Rs 3 lakh from them.

Christian Ozoemena Chimerie, 20, and Okonknwo Benjamin Chukwudi, 30, both residing on Tirumenahalli Main Road, Agrahara Layout, Northeast Bengaluru, took to peddling drugs after settling down in the city. Chimerie came to India on a business visa while Chukwudi had obtained a student visa.

The CCB said the duo procured narcotics from the main supplier who is also of Nigerian nationality. They were selling the drugs to a select group of customers whom they contacted over the phone, the CCB said, adding that efforts are going on to apprehend the main drug supplier.

Sampigehalli police have opened a case against the duo.