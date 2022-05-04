NIMHANS files complaint month after ransomware attack

NIMHANS files complaint over a month after ransomware attack: Report

The data accessed by the hacker includes lab reports and patient information that ranges from their personal details to history of illnesses

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 15:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The administration of Bengaluru's National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS) filed a police complaint against a ransomware attack it suffered from on March 23 only a month later on April 30.

A report by The Indian Express quoting police sources said the country's top mental health institute was unable to access several files and systems as "the data had been encrypted by an external force." The hacker said in a note they would only decrypt the information if NIMHANS send $5,000 in the form of Bitcoin.

Also Read | Over 7 out of 10 Indian firms suffered from ransomware attack in 2021

Nimhans director Dr Pratima Murthy had filed the complaint.

The report added that while there's no clarity on the extent of the damage caused, the data accessed by the hacker includes lab reports and patient information that ranges from their personal details to history of illnesses.

According to an employees' body, the IT department in Nimhans has no expert and "does nothing." "There is no cyber safety audit done and all the cyber experts are outsourced,” a NIMHANS staffer told the publication.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
NIMHANS
Karnataka
Cyberattack
ransomware
cybercrime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

The real Twitter is not for sale

The real Twitter is not for sale

 