No-complaint promise saves woman from Uber driver

A woman was allegedly molested by the driver of an Uber cab she had hailed earlier this month. She claimed the cabbie let her go only after she promised she won’t complain to the police or the cab-hailing company.

The woman, however, filed a complaint with KR Puram police on Tuesday on the advice of her friends. Police have registered an FIR and are hunting for the suspect.

The TC Palya resident hailed the cab (KA 53/B 8416) to Hebbal around 6.30 pm on February 1. A driver named Ram Mohan G picked her up. When the cab reached the TC Palya Signal around 7.15 pm, he allegedly pushed back his seat and kept his hands on her legs. She got scared and asked him to keep off but he tried to touch her T-shirt. She got frightened and tried to jump out of the cab.

The driver apologised and asked her not to file a police complaint. She kept quiet. He then accelerated, further scaring the woman. She told the driver she won’t file a police complaint or report to Uber. He pulled in and let her go. The ordeal lasted about 45 minutes and she reached home around 8 pm.

An Uber spokesperson said: “What’s been described is deplorable. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards any misconduct by driver-partners, and have removed the driver partner’s access to the Uber app.

“We stand ready to support law enforcement authorities in their investigation.”