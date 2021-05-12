Nurse, ambulance driver held for illegally selling Remdesivir

Nurse, ambulance driverillegally sell Remdesivir; held

On questioning, police learnt that they were trying to sell the vials for a higher price to make quick money

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy
  May 12 2021
  • updated: May 12 2021, 05:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Continuing their drive against the illegal sale of Remdesivir, Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested a nurse and an ambulance driver involved in black-marketing the drug.

Acting on information that someone was attempting to sell Remdesivir vials in Basaveshwaranagar, CCB sleuths found the duo roaming suspiciously with a bag near a private hospital. They detained Santosh, a nurse at Fortis Hospital, and Sunil, a private ambulance driver, and seized eight vials of the antiviral drug.

On questioning, police learnt that they were trying to sell the vials for a higher price to make quick money.

Despite the CCB police arresting those selling drugs illegally on a daily basis, some hospital staff and medical representatives continue to indulge in the criminal act.

