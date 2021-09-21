One more accused held in DJ Halli rioting case

In a joint operation, National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials and Chikkaballapur district police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man for his involvement in the DJ Halli rioting case. The man had been on the run since the incident took place on August 11 last year.

The arrested has been identified as Tabrez, 35, a resident of Old Bagalur Layout in East Bengaluru. The officials had already filed a charge-sheet against Tabrez and 108 other accused persons before the NIA special court under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act (KPDLP Act) on February 5. He was caught in Chikkaballapur district.

During the investigation, officials had found that Tabrez is a member of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political outfit of Popular Front of India (PFI), and was involved in hatching a conspiracy to attack the DJ Halli police station and had instigated many others on WhatsApp groups. He was also found involved in burning of vehicles and damaging public/private property.

The case was originally registered at DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru. NIA re-registered the case on September 21. Riots had taken place on August 11 last year over an alleged derogatory social media (Facebook) post about Prophet Mohammed posted by Naveen P, nephew of MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.

