Palestinian involved in drug peddling held in Bengaluru

A 25-year-old Palestinian has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for drug peddling.

Hasan W A Hashem, a resident of Yelahanka New Town, was allegedly selling MDMA crystals to students and other customers.

The Anti-Narcotics Wing arrested him and seized around 320 grams of MDMA crystals worth Rs 25 lakh from him. A case has been registered against him at the Yelahanka New Town police station and the CCB officials are making efforts to trace his associates.

According to the CCB, Hashem came to Bengaluru six years ago on a student visa and returned to his country after completing his studies. But he came back a few months ago on a business visa and started peddling drugs.

Police said he sourced the MDMA from Sudan and sold them to his customers. He charged Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,500 per gram.