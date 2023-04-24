Part-time work scam: Bengaluru man cheated of Rs 45L

Part-time work scam: Bengaluru man cheated of Rs 45 lakh

The victim works as the state head of collections in the two-wheelers' department of a private finance company

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2023, 02:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 03:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A private firm employee was cheated out of Rs 45 lakh in just 10 days by cyber fraudsters who had promised to provide him with part-time work.

The victim, Pradeep A T, aged 36, works as the state head of collections in the two-wheelers' department of a private finance company.

In his complaint to the police, he stated that he had received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number on March 22, offering him part-time work. Pradeep responded to the message and was subsequently put in touch with a woman on Telegram, who introduced herself as an HR representative of a private firm. Thereafter, different people contacted him and gave him multiple tasks.

Initially, Pradeep was asked to create an account on a portal and he submitted his voter card as proof of identity. After the account was created, the fraudsters started giving him multiple tasks, including investing money in various portals, claiming that the investments were being made in cryptocurrency. They promised him 20 to 30% returns on his investments, and to convince him, they transferred small amounts from a bank account to his account.

Also Read | Bengaluru: 2 held for misusing money collected for NGOs

However, as the fraudsters continued to make Pradeep invest more money, he became suspicious and stopped making payments on March 31. By that time, Pradeep had already invested Rs 45 lakh in various accounts as instructed by the fraudsters.

Following Pradeep's complaint, the cybercrime police at the police commissioner's office have taken up a case under the Information Technology Act and for cheating, and are currently investigating the matter. The fraudsters had introduced themselves to Pradeep as Lin Bahubali, Jasmine Ahuja, Anand, Diya, and others.

A senior police officer stated that the account from which the fraudsters deposited money into Pradeep's account was opened in a bank in Magadi taluk. The fraudsters must have paid commission to the account holder to open the account and give all the necessary details to them.

Pradeep has also learned that the portal in which he was asked to create an account has been delisted from the Singapore exchange.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crime
Fraud

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man Utd beat Brighton to face Man City in FA Cup final

Man Utd beat Brighton to face Man City in FA Cup final

Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels

Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels

Father-son duos who played for India

Father-son duos who played for India

Editor fired over AI-generated Schumacher interview

Editor fired over AI-generated Schumacher interview

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children

Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children

An emotion called Tendulkar

An emotion called Tendulkar

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Art from above

Art from above

 