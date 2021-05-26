Patient's relative, his friend held for attacking hospital guards

Kengeri police have arrested two people for assaulting the security guard and abusing doctors at the BGS Global Hospitals late on Sunday night when they were denied permission to meet a Covid-19 patient.

Police said 39-year-old Prashanth G, a cab driver from Nagarabhavi, and his 32-year-old friend Venkatesh, who resides in Byadarahalli and works at an apparel shop, went to the hospital drunk and asked the security guard to let them see Prashanth’s uncle admitted in the ICU for Covid-19 five days ago.

Prashanth alleged that the hospital management did not allow his family to meet his uncle ever since he tested positive for Covid-19 and got admitted there.

On Sunday night, the guard and the management told the duo that they are not allowed into the Covid ward. The two men allegedly abused the doctors, the guards and the staff.

Things soon spiralled out of control and they assaulted the security guards, barged into the ICU and ransacked medical equipment.

Based on the complaint filed by Dr T L Omprakash, Kengeri police registered a case on Monday and arrested the duo.