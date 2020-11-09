Plain-clothes cop assaulted in road rage

A plain-clothes policeman suffered grievous head injuries after a scooter rider allegedly attacked him with a stone in a road rage incident on Sunday, according to a senior officer.

Sharfuddin, a sub-inspector at the Yeshwantpur police station, was at the Yeshwantpur regional transport office (RTO) on official duty in plain clothes when the scooterist, Uday Kumar, rode into him in a rash and negligent manner. An argument ensued, and the rider allegedly picked up a stone from the ground and banged it on Sharfuddin’s head. The cop started bleeding.

Passers-by intervened, rescuing Sharfuddin and catching hold of Kumar. Police arrived at the scene soon after and detained Kumar. He has been booked for attempted murder and an investigation is underway to determine if he has a criminal history, the officer said.