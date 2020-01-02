Plaint against man circulating fake kidney racket msgs

The Banaswadi police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly circulated fake messages online that a hospital was involved in a kidney racket.

A director of a private hospital has filed a complaint with the police stating that an unknown person was defaming the hospital, and sought action against him.

Dr Shafiq A M, director and CEO of Specialist Hospital, in his complaint, stated that a person named Chandru was circulating fake messages on WhatsApp.

According to Shafiq, Chandru created a fake Gmail account in the name of Dr Gopalakrishna, who is practising in their hospital. He used the WhatsApp profile photo of the doctor, and created another account to circulate messages that the hospital was involved in a kidney racket.

DH contacted the hospital, which promised to get back with details, but did not do so till this paper went for print.

The Banaswadi police have booked Chandru under the Information Technology Act and IPC section 420 (cheating), and are investigating the case.