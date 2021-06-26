'Poacher' nabbed near Bannerghatta National Park before he could kill animals

'Poacher' nabbed near BNP before he could kill animals

Intensifying vigilance around the Bannerghatta National Park, forest officials on Friday arrested a suspected poacher and recovered from him weapons and other materials used in wildlife hunting. 

An official identified the suspect as Balaraju, a resident of Thataguppe village, located along Kanakapura Road near the BNP. A court has remanded him in judicial custody. 

Three other suspects — identified as John, Antony Raju and Naveen — are on the run, said Ganesh V, Range Forest Officer, Ragihalli. 

Wildlife hunt for meat

Raj is a fisheries contractor and had planned to hunt wildlife for meat, Ganesh said, adding the case is unusual in that the suspects were apprehended before they actually killed the animals. 

A case has been opened under the Wildlife Protection Act, according to the forest official.  

