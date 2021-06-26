'Poacher' nabbed near Bannerghatta National Park before he could kill animals

Intensifying vigilance around the Bannerghatta National Park, forest officials on Friday arrested a suspected poacher and recovered from him weapons and other materials used in wildlife hunting.
An official identified the suspect as Balaraju, a resident of Thataguppe village, located along Kanakapura Road near the BNP. A court has remanded him in judicial custody.
Three other suspects — identified as John, Antony Raju and Naveen — are on the run, said Ganesh V, Range Forest Officer, Ragihalli.
Wildlife hunt for meat
Raj is a fisheries contractor and had planned to hunt wildlife for meat, Ganesh said, adding the case is unusual in that the suspects were apprehended before they actually killed the animals.
A case has been opened under the Wildlife Protection Act, according to the forest official.
