'Poacher' nabbed near Bannerghatta National Park before he could kill animals

Intensifying vigilance around the Bannerghatta National Park, forest officials on Friday arrested a suspected poacher and recovered from him weapons and other materials used in wildlife hunting.

An official identified the suspect as Balaraju, a resident of Thataguppe village, located along Kanakapura Road near the BNP. A court has remanded him in judicial custody.

Three other suspects — identified as John, Antony Raju and Naveen — are on the run, said Ganesh V, Range Forest Officer, Ragihalli.

Wildlife hunt for meat

Raj is a fisheries contractor and had planned to hunt wildlife for meat, Ganesh said, adding the case is unusual in that the suspects were apprehended before they actually killed the animals.

A case has been opened under the Wildlife Protection Act, according to the forest official.